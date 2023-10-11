Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas militants beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel
FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a medal ceremony for Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr.,...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire
St. Lucie County seeking public input on stormwater master plan