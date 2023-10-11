Fire rescue, deputies respond to open water incident at Burt Reynolds Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First responders have been dispatched to an open water incident at Burt Reynolds Park in Jupiter.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crews were dispatched at 4:22 p.m.

PBCFR spokesman Capt. Tim Reyes confirmed there are injuries off shore at 805 U.S. 1.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Recovery continues in Mexico Beach 5 years after Hurricane Michael
Police: Rape suspect arrested after being spotted by officer-in-training
West Palm Beach CRA to host Styx Promenade open house
St. Lucie County seeking public input on stormwater master plan