FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 11, 2023

A hot, humid, and stormy Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees, and feels-like temperatures will hit the upper 90s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A hot, humid, and stormy Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees, and feels-like temperatures will hit the upper 90s.

After daytime heating, storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening, starting first in southwestern areas then tracking northeastward.

There is a risk of strong to severe storms late this afternoon, so gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and a funnel cloud are all possible.

Even hotter by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s Thursday and Friday with stormy afternoons and evenings.

Saturday will be steamy with highs near the mid 90s and very humid conditions. Scattered storms are possible as a cold front approaches.

The cold front passes through our area by Sunday afternoon and will bring back drier and cooler air by Sunday night and especially for early next week.

Tumbling temperatures for Sunday night and waking up to the cool 60s Monday morning. Less humid and cool for early next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 19 strengthened into Tropical Storm Sean on Wednesday morning. However, it will stay over the open waters of the central tropical Atlantic, and will pose no threat to the Caribbean or Florida.

A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa has a low chance to develop.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

