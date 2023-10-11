Jupiter father will not testify in child abuse trial

A Jupiter father accused of locking his adopted son in a box-like structure in the garage won't testify in his child abuse trial.

Defense attorney Prya Murad made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in court.

"He will not be testifying," she said.

Ferriter later affirmed the decision in front of Judge Howard Coates.

"Have you made a decision in this case whether to testify on your own behalf?" Coates asked Ferriter.

"I have," Ferriter answered.

"All right, and what is that decision, Mr. Ferriter?" Coates asked.

"To not testify," Ferriter said.

Ferriter, 48, is on trial facing charges of child abuse, false imprisonment and child neglect. His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges in a separate trial that hasn't yet begun.

Defense attorneys have sought to portray Ferriter as a frustrated father whose poor parenting decision – banishing his teenage son to the 8x8 enclosure specially built for the boy in the garage of their Egret Landing home – was brought on by the child's long history of behavioral issues.

Dr. Sheila Rapa, a clinical and forensic psychologist, testified for the defense Tuesday that the teen had been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder – a condition in which a child doesn't form a healthy emotional bond with his or her caretaker.

Rapa said the Ferriters' form of treatment likely exacerbated the teen's behavioral issues and was "against anything that we would ever tell someone to do therapeutically."

However, she said she didn't believe the Ferriters caused the teen's issues or set out to abuse him.

"I don't believe that they were malicious in so far as they were deliberately trying to abuse and hurt their child," Rapa testified. "I think that they were responding to behaviors that they were very concerned about. … Did they do something appropriate? No. Did they handle it appropriately? No. But I don't think it was just an arbitrary, 'I'm going to abuse this child, be cruel to this child, for no reason.' I think in their mind they were trying to contain some behaviors and keep everybody safe in the process."

The testimony served as a sort of rebuttal to child psychologist Dr. Wade Myers, who testified for the state last week that the actions of the boy's parents were "malicious" and "cruel" and caused severe psychological trauma.

Prosecutors also presented testimony from the teen, who described in detail what it was like being confined to the garage enclosure with just a desk, a mattress and a bucket in which to defecate. He testified that he was often there alone in the dark, isolated from his family without access to food, water or a bathroom, except in the morning before his parents let him out to go to school and at night before his parents went to bed.

Jurors watched hours and hours of Ring camera videos showing the interactions between the Ferriters and the teen, who was frequently berated by his father. In many of the videos, the teen could be heard screaming and talking to himself.

Defense attorneys countered by showing jurors hours' worth of videos depicting the teen with his family inside the house and seemingly happy.

The defense will rest its case and jury instructions will be read before attorneys make their closing arguments.

