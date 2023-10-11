Police: Rape suspect arrested after being spotted by officer-in-training

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A rape suspect is in jail after police in West Palm Beach said an officer-in-training spotted the man last weekend.

Police said a 32-year-old woman who lives in southwest West Palm Beach was lying in bed just before noon Sunday when she heard the door to her efficiency opening.

The intruder, who had his shirt wrapped around his face, forced his way inside her home while the victim tried to shut the door.

Rolando Amilcar Palma Medina faces charges after police said he broke into a woman's home in...
Rolando Amilcar Palma Medina faces charges after police said he broke into a woman's home in West Palm Beach and raped her Oct. 8, 2023.

As the victim tried to scream for help, investigators said the suspect covered her mouth and threatened to kill her if she yelled.

Police said the attacker raped the woman and at one point, threatened her with a knife.

During the attack, the victim was able to hit the suspect with a perfume bottle and tried to fend him off with a broomstick.

The victim called 911 and officers began searching the neighborhood, which included K-9s from West Palm Beach and a bloodhound from Jupiter Police Department, as well as a helicopter from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a man matching the suspect's description was spotted walking northbound in the 4300 block of Parker Avenue by an officer-in-training.

The man was detained and identified as Rolando Amilcar Palma Medina, 38. He was brought to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Officers learned there were outstanding warrants for Palma Medina. He was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail on Sunday for the outstanding warrants and later charged with the rape and break-in of the woman's home.

Police urged anyone who may be a victim of Palma Medina to call Detective Francisco Maldonado at 561-822-1655 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at **TIPS (8477), 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

West Palm Beach CRA to host Styx Promenade open house
St. Lucie County seeking public input on stormwater master plan
Solders raise Iranian flag on July 23, 2012 during the Flag Raising ceremony at the Olympic...
Can Florida's proposed sanctions against Iran have an impact?
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016, she says