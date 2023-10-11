St. Lucie County seeking public input on stormwater master plan

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Lucie County is working to update its stormwater master plan and is seeking the public's input.

The county will five public information sessions, in-person and online, for residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to learn more about stormwater management, the five areas in unincorporated St. Lucie County that are the current focus of the plan, and strategies to protect residents’ safety, property and water quality, the county said in a news release Wednesday.

flooding on the Treasure Coast Oct 2 2023
flooding on the Treasure Coast Oct 2 2023

The in-person informational sessions are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days and locations:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 25 at FAU's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute/Johnson Center located at 5600 US 1 in Fort Pierce 
  • Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce 
  • Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Paula A. Lewis Branch Library located at 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie

The online presentations will be held on Oct. 18 and Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
To learn more about St. Lucie County's stormwater master plan or to register for an online session, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

West Palm Beach CRA to host Styx Promenade open house
Solders raise Iranian flag on July 23, 2012 during the Flag Raising ceremony at the Olympic...
Can Florida's proposed sanctions against Iran have an impact?
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016, she says
Dolphins place rookie RB De'Von Achane on IR with knee injury