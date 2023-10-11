Tropical Storm Sean forms, won't impact Caribbean or Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, but it's not expected to pose a threat to the Caribbean or Florida.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Sean has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said Sean will stay over the open waters of the central tropical Atlantic and will not impact the Caribbean or Florida.

