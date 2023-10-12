Employee, 20, arrested in death of tile business owner shot in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies have arrested the gunman who shot and killed a 33-year-old tile business owner in Fort Pierce last month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Deputies believe Nathaniel Daniel Wood, 20, was the person who originally called 911 and was involved in David Christian Wallace's death.

Deputies arrested Wood Wednesday night. He faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

Wallace's family was notified Thursday morning of the arrest.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara holds up a picture of David Christian Wallace, 33, who was...
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara holds up a picture of David Christian Wallace, 33, who was found shot to death on Sept. 21, 2023.

“During the course of our investigation," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said, "we learned that Wood fabricated his original story in an attempt to cover up the murder.”

Deputies said that Wood was an employee of the Wallace’s tile company and a close friend. Investigators believe the fatal shooting stemmed from an argument between the two of them on the night of Sept. 20.

They believe Wood left the apartment and came back on the morning of Sept. 21 to call police and report the victim’s death with the fabricated story.

For now, deputies aren’t disclosing what the argument was about. WPTV is also waiting to learn whether any other arrests will be made.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
Brightline begins operating 30 trains daily between Miami, Orlando

Latest News

American says fleeing Israel with children was 'worst nightmare'
Person pulled from water at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach
Tim Ferriter found guilty on all counts
Free native trees to be given out across Palm Beach County