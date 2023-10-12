Fort Pierce man accused of sexual battery, human trafficking of girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A 58-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with the human trafficking of a 12-year-old girl.

The suspect, Randy Levon Works, was arrested Wednesday by Fort Pierce police and detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they began their investigation into Works after a missing 12-year-old girl was found in early September. They believed she was the victim of sexual battery and possibly human trafficking.

After an investigation, warrants were issued and Works was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon at the 600 block of North 25th Street. He was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail where he is currently being held.

Police said Works faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of sexual battery of a victim 12 years or older but less than 18 years of age by a perpetrator 18 years of age or older
  • Human trafficking, exploiting labor or services of a child
  • Aiding unmarried minor runaway
  • Contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child

Police said the case remains open and active.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Works is asked to contact Detective Alexander Quiles at 772-467-6880 or aquiles@fppd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

Works is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

