FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 12, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Summer-like heat again on Thursday with the threat of strong to severe storms.

Afternoon high temperatures will soar into the low 90s and feels-like temperatures will hit the triple digits.

Showers or storms are possible early in the day, then again in the late afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, downpours, and lots of lightning are impacts from these storms. An isolated tornado is possible.

High temperatures in the low 90s through Saturday, with scattered storms each day through the weekend.

A cold front passes through by Sunday afternoon, clearing out the humidity and heat. Drier and cooler air by Sunday night and especially for early next week.

Waking up to the cool 60s Monday morning with less humid conditions that will last for a few days next week. Even cooler by Monday night with lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sean was short-lived and has been downgraded to a depression. It’s not a concern for Florida as it stays over the east-central Atlantic, eventually weakening to a remnant low.

A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance to develop as it tracks westward.

