Free native trees to be given out across Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County organization is giving away some free fruit and native trees throughout the county over the next six weeks.

Community Greening is passing out nearly 1,000 free trees to residents in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

All tree giveaways feature a variety of both native and fruit species to choose from and are passed out on a first come, first served basis.

There will be a variety of species options to choose from, Community Greening said, and their staff will be on hand to help people choose the right tree for their property. Species include avocado, Barbados cherry, crape myrtle, gumbo limbo, mango, miracle fruit, short-leaf fig, Simpson’s stopper, soldierwood, and wax myrtle.

Trees will be given away at the following locations. Click on the links for more information for each event.

For residency restrictions, quantity limits and complete list of tree giveaways in the area, click here.

