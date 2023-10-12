Man targeted Jupiter doctor for months before stabbing, court document shows

A Broward County man had been "targeting" a Jupiter pediatrician for nearly six months before violently stabbing him in the head, neck, and abdomen earlier this month and leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Indian River County, a newly released court document shows.

The Town of Jupiter and Jupiter Police Department are asking a judge to issue a risk protection order against Nicholas Parchesco, 28, of Margate, saying he poses a "significant danger" to himself or others.

Nicholas Parchesco, 28, was arrested in Indian River County on Oct. 4 for fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers.

According to a newly released Jupiter police incident report, the agency received a 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 about a stabbing at Jupiter Pediatric Associates, located at 6650 West Indiantown Road.

The officer manager told police that Parchesco came in with a "large knife," grabbed Dr. Philip Colaizzo, 65, from behind, put him in a headlock, and stabbed him at least five times, before running out the front door.

Colaizzo's daughter, who was inside the doctor's office at the time, told a Jupiter police detective she has known Parchesco for 10 years, and her family is "very close" with Parchesco and his family.

According to the report, Colaizzo's daughter said that on April 18, Parchesco came into the office and punched her dad several times in the head.

"Since the April 18 incident, Parchesco has been targeting her dad for unknown reasons and has sent him numerous, strange, text messages wherein Parchesco was ranting nonsense," the report stated.

Colaizzo was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. In a Facebook post, his family said he's "healing very well."

The incident report said a Jupiter police detective spoke to Colaizzo at the hospital, and the pediatrician said he's known Parchesco for more than 15 years, and recently, Parchesco's mental health has been declining.

Following the stabbing, police said Parchesco sped off in a white Lexus sedan and led authorities on a high-speed chase into Indian River County, where he was eventually captured on Interstate 95 and taken into custody.

Suspect leads Indian River County deputies on I-95 chase after Jupiter doctor stabbed

Parchesco is currently being held on $100,000 bond in the Indian River County Jail on a charge of fleeing and eluding for the I-95 pursuit.

According to the Jupiter police incident report, Parchesco is under investigation for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for stabbing Colaizzo. However, he has not officially been charged in that crime yet.

Under the risk protection order, the Town of Jupiter and Jupiter Police Department are asking a judge to order Parchesco to immediately surrender all weapons, firearms, and ammunition, along with any license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm, and not have any weapons, firearms, and ammunition in his custody, as well as not build any firearms, get any firearms or ammunition from others, or attempt to buy firearms or ammunition.

Police said Parchesco poses a "significant danger" to himself or others if he's allowed to have a firearm or ammunition, and there is a "reasonable fear" that Parchesco has "exhibited the intent to engage in significant, aggressive and dangerous acts" if he's allowed to possess a weapon or firearm.

A hearing on the risk petition order is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

