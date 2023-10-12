South Florida groups to host Israel solidarity events on Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The South Florida community continues to stand in solidarity with Israel following violent and deadly attacks in the country.

The 12 Chabad Centers of North Palm Beach County are uniting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for an Hour of Unity and Prayer.

The event will feature Cantorial prayers for Israel Defense Forces soldiers, hostages, and civilians, along with a children's choir and a special message from the Israel Defense Forces soldiers on the Gaza border.

The Hour of Unity and Prayer will take place at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport's Majestic Ballroom, located at 150 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach. You can register by clicking here.

Meanwhile, a special Zoom presentation with information for parents and guardians about how you can talk to your children about the war in Israel is happening Thursday.

Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach is hosting the event at 7:30 p.m.

The temple describes it as a good way to help your children understand what's going on and teach them the best ways to cope.

For Zoom information, call 561-832-0804, or email isabelle@tepb.org.

