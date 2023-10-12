Vero Beach police seek more information of possible attempted abduction of minor

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Vero Beach Police Department is seeking more information of a possible attempted abduction of a minor Monday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the child was walking westbound from the intersection of 14th Avenue & 19th Street.

A person left an older-model red pickup truck and grabbed the person by the right wrist, polcie said. He was described as a mixed-race man, approximately 50 years old, 6 feet, clean-shaven with short hair, white tank top and dark-colored shorts.

No other information from available from the agency.

Police are asking business owners and residents within the area to review their video surveillance recordings if applicable.

Those with information are asked to call 772-978-4667. They can remain anonymous and contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Synagogue president back in Boca Raton from Israel
Emissary from Israel copes with 'nightmare' of war at home
Palm Beach County security expert helping Israel with security issues
Legislators working to address home insurance crisis