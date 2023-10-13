3 Delray Beach men arrested after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

Three men were arrested Wednesday in Delray Beach after a mail carrier was targeted and robbed at gunpoint earlier this year in Boca Raton.

The Delray Beach Police Department identified the suspects as Ecclesiaste Cleristor, Jonathen Pierre and Jimmy Jerimmome, all of whom are 19 years old.

Police said they are facing charges of robbery with a firearm after the mail carrier had his postal arrow key stolen in May.

The arrests were made in conjunction with the Boca Raton Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, according to the Delray Beach Police Department.

Previous arrests in mail thefts

Investigators said this case is part of a broader investigation that began in February when the Delray Beach Police Department received information from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service about a group of individuals in Delray Beach believed to be responsible for a series of mail thefts in Palm Beach County.

Delray Beach police executed a series of search warrants last month and arrested five men they said were involved in this mail fraud scheme.

During the search warrant, police recovered more than 2000 checks, more than 200 bank cards, a stolen postal arrow key and five stolen firearms.

Police said they continue to investigate these cases and additional arrests are anticipated soon.

To safeguard against falling victim to similar scams, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service urges the community to take the following precautions:

When sending checks or financial documents, consider bringing them inside the post office

Deposit mail in collection boxes earlier in the day prior to mail pickup so it doesn't stay overnight or over the weekend

Monitor your bank accounts and credit reports regularly for any suspicious or unauthorized activity

If you suspect your mail has been tampered with or if you have fallen victim to mail fraud, please report it to your local police department and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (877) 876-2455

