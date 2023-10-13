Brothers on road trip shot by random person while stopped at gas station, family says

Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after being shot during a road trip in Arizona. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KHNL//Gray News) - Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after they were reportedly shot during a road trip in Arizona.

KHNL reports that a suspect identified as Vincent Ogawa is accused of shooting at Victor and Vincent Parengit when the pair stopped at a gas station to check on one of their motorcycles.

The reported shooting happened last Saturday in a small town called Seligman, about an hour outside of Flagstaff.

The brothers were shot in the arm and stomach and taken to the hospital. According to their family, the two are recovering with stable vital signs.

Arizona authorities said Ogawa was ultimately arrested and is facing charges stemming from the shooting after he was seen on surveillance video at the gas station.

The Parengit family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.

“Anything helps, no matter how little. We really appreciate it from the very bottom of our hearts,” family members shared.

According to the family, the brothers have no connection to the alleged shooter.

Authorities have not shared any further information.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stands on the field after NFL football...
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
Tim Ferriter found guilty on all counts
Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Experts weigh in on personal security during a time of heightened security
President Joe Biden speaks at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia....
Biden administration awards $7 billion for clean hydrogen hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint