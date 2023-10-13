Broward County man wins more than $4 million playing Florida lottery scratch-off

A Fort Lauderdale man's bank account is a whole lot bigger after a trip to the grocery store and his winning ticket couldn’t have come at a better time.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Harrison Porter, 46, claimed a $4 million prize from the $250,000 a Year For Life scratch-off game.

Porter chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,070,000.00.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” Porter said.

Officials said he purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 18341 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

The retailer will receive a $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.33. However, the chance of winning $4 million is 1-in-6,046,170.

