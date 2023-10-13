Experts weigh in on personal security during a time of heightened security

Many may have seen extra security when taking your children to school Friday, or maybe you saw it while out shopping or at places of worship.

Others are now wondering how long this heightened security will be in place.

“I’ve got a family to take care of so I’m going to think more about it and how to stay safe,” one man said.

That’s exactly what Timothy Miller, a former secret service agent and training expert, said should be top of mind. He made note on what this means for the average person.

“It certainly means we no longer expect the police to come save the day,” he said. ”We have our own personal security plan that always starts with being situationally aware.”

Miller said make sure to aim your focus in the right places.

“The greatest enemy to your security is right here [cell phone],” Miller said. “Put it away when you are out and about. Pay attention.”

“When you are getting out of your car and walking into the mall, you have already formulated a plan of what you would do if God forbid something was to happen,” Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent said. “I want you to pay attention to your entrance points, your exit points, and maybe consider now being with someone else. The buddy system can be a useful asset.”

He said follow your gut.

“Those soft targets are exactly the points that Hamas or any terrorist organization would look to take advantage of,” Kaplan said. “If a synagogue, or a church or a movie theater, or going to a fair—if you don’t see what you anticipate would be the appropriate security, then I would say turn around and go home or go somewhere else.”

