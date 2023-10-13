Florida agencies increase security after calls for 'Global Day of Jihad'

Law enforcement agencies in South Florida and the Treasure Coast are increasing security at places of worship and some schools Friday despite no specific or credible threats.

The elevated concerns come after a former Hamas leader called for protests Friday in support of the Palestinians and for the residents of neighboring Middle Eastern countries to join the fight against Israel, according to a Reuters report.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that in light of escalating global tensions and a surge in hate crimes, deputies were increasing their presence around temples, mosques and other religious establishments to "ensure the safety and peace of mind of all worshippers and residents."

The sheriff's office said they strongly encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted Thursday on their Facebook page that they currently do not have any specific or credible threats.

However, Sheriff Eric Flowers said his agency had "prepared additional resources for the stated Jihad threat period as well as for the foreseeable future, knowing that there are people who plan to harm these Great United States of America."

The School District Indian River County tweeted that "the community can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence" on campuses Friday.

3/3: In an abundance of caution, and to ensure our students and staff feel safe and secure, the community can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on our campuses on Friday. — Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) October 12, 2023

Officials in New York were also on alert, adding additional security and resources to schools and houses of worship.

Scripps Only Content 2023