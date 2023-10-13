FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 13, 2023

Passing showers and a few storms expected anytime today. Showers could produce quick downpours and gusty winds.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Record-breaking heat is possible this Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Isolated storms for Saturday, so not much rain this weekend, but it will still be very warm. Saturday afternoon temperatures will hit the low 90s again.

By Sunday, highs will reach the upper 80s and still feel humid. All will change as a strong push of cooler and drier air comes our way by Sunday night as a big cold front moves through later Sunday afternoon.

This will clear out the humidity and heat.

Waking up to the cool 60s Monday morning and highs in the upper 70s. Even cooler by Tuesday morning with lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s, and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

The dry and pleasant air will last through much of next week.

In the tropics, Sean is again a tropical storm, but will weaken again. It’s not a concern for Florida as it stays over the east-central Atlantic, eventually weakening to a remnant low on Sunday

A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic has a chance to develop as it tracks westward.

