House fire kills dog, displaces family of 5 in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Port St. Lucie family lost their dog and their home after a fire Friday afternoon.

St. Lucie County Fire District said the incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Jamesport Drive.

Fire crews said fire displaced two adults and three children, and the family's dog did not make it.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

