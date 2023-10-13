Slide Insurance to make offers to Farmers Insurance customers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Displaced policyholders of Farmers Insurance in Florida may soon be getting offers from Slide Insurance, which announced they acquired renewal rights for 86,000 Farmers policies.

"This is an offer. They're free to take it. They're free to reject it," Slide CEO Bruce Lucas said. "It gives them an option at a time when most consumers cannot find options."

Farmers announced over the summer they were pulling out of the Florida market due to risk exposure from hurricanes.

Slide CEO Bruce Lucas outlines what his company offers to insurance policyholders.
Slide CEO Bruce Lucas outlines what his company offers to insurance policyholders.

"The fact that Slide is picking up 86,000 policyholders is great news for those who were getting dumped by Farmers," Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis was quoted in a Slide news release.

Slide Insurance is a Tampa-based company that started three years ago and has an A financial rating.

"Florida is my backyard, and I live here. My family is here. I've run Florida-based insurance companies since 2012, so I know the market very well," Lucas said.

Slide, he said, has grown into one of the largest insurance companies in Florida, and he's willing to write policies even in high-risk weather areas like South Florida, but he admits other forces like inflation are influencing rates.

"Home values go up. Your premium goes up because we're giving you more coverage," Lucas said. "But on the whole, I think that we are in a unique position to offer really affordable solutions to Florida homeowners."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stands on the field after NFL football...
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
Tim Ferriter found guilty on all counts
Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

Latest News

Law enforcement presence increased in Indian River County
Florida and federal government offer dueling Israel rescue operations
Cousins powering West Boca High School to strong season
Experts weigh in on personal security during a time of heightened security