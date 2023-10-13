Sophomore swimmer makes a splash for Palm Beach Central High School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
For many, the Wellington Aquatic Center is a safe haven from the summer heat.

But on occasion, it’s the home of some serious talent.

For the Palm Beach Central High School swim team, it looks like a state title could be on the horizon.

"I’ve broken seven records in one meet," said sophomore swimmer Ekaterina Malyshev.

A lot of credit goes to Malyshev, a sophomore with a bright future.

"Honestly, I’m just focused on time improvement, racing, enjoying the sport," Malyshev said.

Malyshev is only a sophomore, but her skills have helped the Broncos soar.

"I want people to see me as an inspiration. Someone to look up to," Malyshev said.

Although she still has two more years ahead of her, those who know Malyshev know that the road won’t end there.

