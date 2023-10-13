State park passes, FWC hunting and fishing licenses discounted until January

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Starting tomorrow, Florida state parks annual passes for families and individuals, in addition to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's hunting and fishing licenses, will be 50% off.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday. The discount will extend three months through Jan. 13, 2024.

Florida state parks annual passes will be available at the following rates:

  • Family annual pass: $60, plus tax
  • Individual annual pass: $30, plus tax

The FWC gold sportsman licenses, which include saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:

  • Annual gold sportsman: $50.75
  • Five-year gold sportsman: $247.75
    • Age 4 or younger: $201.50
    • Ages 5–12: $351.50
    • Ages 13 and older: $501.50

DeSantis also declared October as Florida Greenways and Trails Month. To find greenways and trails near you, click here.

To find more information on fishing and hunting licenses in Florida, click here.

To learn more about the great outdoors initiative or to purchase your annual park pass and gold sportsman licenses, click here.

To find a park near you, visit FloridaStateParks.org.

