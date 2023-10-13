'Swifties' buy tickets to early release of Taylor Swift concert film

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Taylor Swift fans, affectionately known as "Swifties," showed up at movie theaters across South Florida on Thursday evening.

The pop singer announced Wednesday on Instagram that the film version of "The Eras Tour" would open a day earlier than expected.

Even with the 24-hour notice, fans dressed for the occasion with Taylor Swift-themed T-shirts and costumes.

Donna Sherman, who had tickets for the film on Friday, bought tickets to watch the concert on Thursday as well. She said she saw the early announcement and had to see the show again.

"I was just like, 'Oh my god,'" Sherman said. "I had to buy the tickets, and I told them 'Hey, we're going tomorrow.'"

She took two other people to the theater to see the show. Sherman said she's seen the show in Tampa and plans to see the show in Scotland.

