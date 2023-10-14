Bicyclist, 63, hit by bus, dies in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A 63-year-old bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a bus in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies responded to the crash at 6:59 p.m. Thursday at 1703 Lake Worth Road, just west of Interstate 95.

A Gillig bus, driven by a 51-year-old man, was traveling in the right lane on Lake Worth Road and the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on the north side shoulder of Lake Worth Road, according to a PBSO crash report.

For reasons unknown, the rear passenger side of the maintenance hatch made contact with the bicyclist, PBSO says.

The man was then thrown off his bicycle and onto the pavement. The bus came to a stop in a controlled rest in the outside lane, according to PBSO.

The bicyclist has not been identified.

