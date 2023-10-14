Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

The Costco in Lantana was evacuated Saturday afternoon as authorities spent about 2 hours checking out a reported suspicioous package Saturday afternoon, including sending out a bomb unit. Eventually an all clear was given by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., PBCFR personnel were dispatched to the Costco, 1873 Lantana Road, for a reported "suspicious package/bomb scare," the agency wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.

Roads to the Costco were closed after the report.

Initial arriving PBCFR units found a car running in the parking lot with wires coming from under the hood and loud music playing. They instructed to stage and PBSO was notified.

Costco was evacuated and a perimeter was set up around the vehicle.

The call type was changed to an explosive ordnance disposal assist and PBSO’s Bomb Squad was dispatched, PBCFR said.

Around 4:45 p.m., all clear was given with no injuries reported, no transports, and nobody on-scene required any medical treatment, PBCFR said.

The scene was turned over to law enforcement for further investigation. A

Scripps Only Content 2023