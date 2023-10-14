County fire rescue puts out shed fire west of Boca Raton

A maintenance shed ignited with heavy, black smoke that was visible along Florida's Turnpike west of Boca Raton on Saturday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m, Palm Beach County Fire Recue were dispatched to the Boca Grove Development, a housing and commercial area, at 20940 Boca Grove Blvd., south of Glades Road for a reported commercial structure fire.

They found a maintenance shed with several golf carts and lawnmowers inside the shed on fire, PBCFR wrote to WPTV in an inquiry.

The crews also encountered several propane tanks on one side of the building

The fire was under control within 30 minutes with no injuries, no transports, and nobody on-scene requiring any medical treatment, PBCFR said.

The scene was turned over to PBCFR fire investigator and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

