Deputies investigate gun that went off in fight near downtown Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were investigating a gun that went off during a fight before 2 a.m. Saturday in downtown Belle Glade.

The incident occurred on 200 block Southwest Fifth Street.



During the physical altercation, a gun went off, spokeswoman Teri Barbera wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.

According to investigators, it's unknown how the weapon went off, because it was not physically discharged by anyone.  

“I am told we have all parties involved," Barbera wrote. She later went on to say three individuals were not willing to cooperate. 

PBSO continues to gather details on what happened, but told WPTV that all individuals involved received minor injuries and  were treated and released from the hospital.  

WPTV had a crew on the scene where there was a PBSO presence. Deputies spent hours investigating the incident, which happened close to Main Street.

