Former Wellington HS teacher accused of sex with student dies, charges dropped

A former math teacher at Wellington Community High School, who was accused last month of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, has died.

Charles Maglio, 54, was arrested on Sept. 8 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and an offense against a student by an authority figure.

However, a court document filed by prosecutors in Palm Beach County dated Oct. 4 shows that the state would no longer initiate criminal proceedings against Maglio due to his death.

The document does not outline the cause of death.

The teen said she met Maglio at the start of the 2022-23 school year in August when Maglio was a math teacher at Wellington High School.

According to Maglio's arrest report, a sheriff's office investigation started in December of last year after Maglio sent the girl, who was 16 at the time, flowers at her job at Tijuana Flats.

The teen said she and Maglio had sex "several times" at his Greenacres apartment.

