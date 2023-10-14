Kids battling cancer each get $500 shopping spree

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Ten children battling cancer got a special treat Sunday morning.

In hopes their day is filled with joy and some retail therapy, the group was taken to Macy’s at the Mall at Wellington Green for a $500 shopping spree for each person

The patients also got a surprise visit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office, alongside some furry friends from the agency to make the experience even more special. PBSO had a motorcade and they were sworn in as deputies.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke to Arya, a 9-year-old girl battling cancer and looking forward to getting some new makeup. Her parents shared what this gesture means to them.

“As soon as she gets a little bit of energy, she goes, does her makeup, and she looks so fabulous,” Sharda Stockstill, Arya’s mom, said. “This is going to be something that she’ll be able to use over and over again. It’s going to put a little light in her day.

"For her to be able to come and be in the store, be healthy enough to be at the store, for her to come and just pick out things that she wants, it’s something that her dad and I could not give her. We’re very grateful that she’s been given this opportunity.”

The event was put together by nonprofits Mom’s Club of Wellington and the Pedriatric Oncology Support Team, Inc

POST offers services to children with cancer and their families. They help children and families deal with the diagnosis and treatment.

