Week 8 recap: Boca Raton Bobcats clinch playoff berth, district championship

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The regular season is winding down, but the intensity on the gridiron is only intensifying.

It was a battle of one-loss teams in Loxahatchee, as the Atlantic Eagles traveled to face the Seminole Ridge Hawks.

Seminole Ridge took the early 7-0 lead when the Eagles fumbled and Ty Jackson from Seminole Ridge recovered and returned it for a long touchdown run.

The Eagles then scored 21 unanswered points to lead at halftime 21-7. The Eagles kept the scoring going in the second half, beating Seminole Ridge 43 to 13. Atlantic improves to 6-1, while the Hawks go to 5-2.

Atlantic defeated Seminole Ridge 43 to 13 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Atlantic defeated Seminole Ridge 43 to 13 on Oct. 13, 2023.

The Boca Raton Bobcats are heading to the playoffs. The Bobcats hosted the Santaluces Chiefs. Both offenses came out on fire for their first drives, each scoring a touchdown. Then the scoring stopped as the defense took charge for the rest of the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Chance Routson connected with Braedon Avery for a Bobcats' touchdown and the lead. The Bobcats would go on to win 24 to 21, claiming the district championship and a playoff berth.

In Palm Beach Gardens, the Benjamin Buccaneers got back in the win column with a dominant win against the visiting Pahokee Blue Devils. Benjamin's Chauncey Bowens found the endzone three times in just the first half.

While Bowen, a University of Georgia commit, racked up rushing yards, it opened up the passing lanes for the passing game. Quarterback Jayden Vega found Jacob Cosby-Mosley for a 65-yard touchdown. Benjamin shut out Pahokee 35 to 0. They will host Cardinal Newman next week.

-------------------------WEEK SEVEN SCOREBOARD------------------
Santaluces 21, Boca Raton 24
Pahokee 0, Benjamin 35
SLW Centennial 0, Vero Beach 44
American Heritage 14, Somerset Academy Canyons 35
Cardinal Newman 70, St. John Paul II 6
Somerset Academy Key 12, Oxbridge Academy 42
Atlantic 43, Seminole Ridge 13
West Boca Raton 28, Coconut Creek 42
Okeechobee 34, Port St. Lucie 7
Fort Pierce Central 21, Treasure Coast 34
Forest Hill 12, Palm Beach Central 48
St. Andrew's 42, Boynton Beach 7
Palm Beach Lakes 12, Jupiter 42
Palm Beach Gardens 34, Royal Palm Beach 0
Lake Worth 0, Park Vista 26

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stands on the field after NFL football...
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
Broward County man wins more than $4 million playing Florida lottery scratch-off
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd

Latest News

North Palm Beach community holds Shabbat for Israel
Worshippers come together for Shabbat amid heightened security
Former Wellington HS teacher accused of sex with student dies, charges dropped
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid