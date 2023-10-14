Week 8 recap: Boca Raton Bobcats clinch playoff berth, district championship

The regular season is winding down, but the intensity on the gridiron is only intensifying.

It was a battle of one-loss teams in Loxahatchee, as the Atlantic Eagles traveled to face the Seminole Ridge Hawks.

Seminole Ridge took the early 7-0 lead when the Eagles fumbled and Ty Jackson from Seminole Ridge recovered and returned it for a long touchdown run.

The Eagles then scored 21 unanswered points to lead at halftime 21-7. The Eagles kept the scoring going in the second half, beating Seminole Ridge 43 to 13. Atlantic improves to 6-1, while the Hawks go to 5-2.

Atlantic defeated Seminole Ridge 43 to 13 on Oct. 13, 2023.

The Boca Raton Bobcats are heading to the playoffs. The Bobcats hosted the Santaluces Chiefs. Both offenses came out on fire for their first drives, each scoring a touchdown. Then the scoring stopped as the defense took charge for the rest of the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Chance Routson connected with Braedon Avery for a Bobcats' touchdown and the lead. The Bobcats would go on to win 24 to 21, claiming the district championship and a playoff berth.

In Palm Beach Gardens, the Benjamin Buccaneers got back in the win column with a dominant win against the visiting Pahokee Blue Devils. Benjamin's Chauncey Bowens found the endzone three times in just the first half.

While Bowen, a University of Georgia commit, racked up rushing yards, it opened up the passing lanes for the passing game. Quarterback Jayden Vega found Jacob Cosby-Mosley for a 65-yard touchdown. Benjamin shut out Pahokee 35 to 0. They will host Cardinal Newman next week.

-------------------------WEEK SEVEN SCOREBOARD------------------

Santaluces 21, Boca Raton 24

Pahokee 0, Benjamin 35

SLW Centennial 0, Vero Beach 44

American Heritage 14, Somerset Academy Canyons 35

Cardinal Newman 70, St. John Paul II 6

Somerset Academy Key 12, Oxbridge Academy 42

Atlantic 43, Seminole Ridge 13

West Boca Raton 28, Coconut Creek 42

Okeechobee 34, Port St. Lucie 7

Fort Pierce Central 21, Treasure Coast 34

Forest Hill 12, Palm Beach Central 48

St. Andrew's 42, Boynton Beach 7

Palm Beach Lakes 12, Jupiter 42

Palm Beach Gardens 34, Royal Palm Beach 0

Lake Worth 0, Park Vista 26

Scripps Only Content 2023