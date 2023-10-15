Cold front arrives tonight

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Oct. 15 is the start of the South Florida Dry Season, according to National Weather Service Miami. NWS Melbourne does not follow this rule. We pick up 70-80% of our annual rainfall between mid-May and mid-October.

The first significant cold front of the season arrives tonight. Highs will reach the high 80’s this afternoon, and tumble into the low 60’s overnight. Tuesday morning will be the chilliest, and Okeechobee will see 40’s. Then a warm up the second half of the week.

Rain chances are very low through Thursday, then climb on Friday as this front comes back north at us.

In the tropics we have Tropical Depression Sean and a strong tropical wave that could become TS Tammy at any time.

