Cold front ushers in coolest air of season; lows dropping into the 50s Tuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drier and cooler air is moving into South Florida as a cold front has moved through.

This will prompt the official start of "dry season" which typically runs between mid-October and mid-May - according to the Miami Weather Service Office.

Highs will reach the mid to high 70s Monday afternoon, and tumble into the 50’s overnight.

Tuesday morning will be the chilliest, and portions of Okeechobee will see 40’s. Then a warm up the second half of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances are very low through Thursday, then climb on Friday as this front comes back north at us.

In the tropics we have post-tropical Sean and a strong tropical wave that could become Tammy as it moves west in the central Atlantic.

This wave ( Invest 94_L) has a high chance of formation in the next 7 days.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

3 taken to hospital after stabbing at South Bay Correctional Facility
Fundraisers, events in Palm Beach County to support Israel throughout week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Dolphins get down early, then rally past Panthers 42-21
South Florida Jewish community celebrates 75 years of Israel
Person, dog rescued from stuck elevator in Jupiter