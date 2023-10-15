Cold front ushers in coolest air of season; lows dropping into the 50s Tuesday

Drier and cooler air is moving into South Florida as a cold front has moved through.

This will prompt the official start of "dry season" which typically runs between mid-October and mid-May - according to the Miami Weather Service Office.

Highs will reach the mid to high 70s Monday afternoon, and tumble into the 50’s overnight.

Tuesday morning will be the chilliest, and portions of Okeechobee will see 40’s. Then a warm up the second half of the week.

Rain chances are very low through Thursday, then climb on Friday as this front comes back north at us.

In the tropics we have post-tropical Sean and a strong tropical wave that could become Tammy as it moves west in the central Atlantic.

This wave ( Invest 94_L) has a high chance of formation in the next 7 days.

