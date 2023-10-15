Delray Beach military analyst weighs in on Israel-Hamas War

As a military analyst, Ken Brower has spent most of his professional life studying the Israeli defense forces. He said the nation's military is the largest it’s ever been.

"It’s amazingly strong, it’s amazing it doesn’t sink into the Mediterranean under the weight of all the ammunition and armor it has," the Delray Beach resident, who is a defense analyst specializing in the interaction of technology and tactics and the Middle Eastern military balance, said.

Brower explained with the recent call-up of hundreds of thousands of troops, he believes Israel’s military is not only strong enough to fight Hamas, but also could fight a war on two fronts.

"Israel is limited by the number of targets not by the number of missions it can generate and the number of bombs," he said. "They have the power to take on anybody."

He said it the war will come at a cost, and not just in dollars and cents, “my greatest fear is not for Israel. I know they’ll bleed. I know it’ll be painful, but now that they’re mobilized, have no fear they’ll be victorious.”

Brower wondered what the U.S. role will be in the coming days and weeks … especially if the war widens.

“My fear is for the United States. our military is simply unprepared for a come as you are war with Iran,” he added. "The only thing we have to do is keep out of the way and give them time."

He was a naval architect responsible for the design of numerous ships, ranging from Britain's Future aircraft carriers to the U.S. Coat Guad's Mackinaw.

His Middle Eastern net assessments were published by the International Defense Review and Janes Intelligence Review, and he conducted a comparative study of U.S. and Soviet weapons systems, 1950 to 1980, with America's leading engineers.

Scripps Only Content 2023