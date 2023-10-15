FAU routs USF 56-14 behind LaJohntay Wester's 190 total yards and 2 TDs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Daniel Richardson completed 31 of 38 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, LaJohntay Wester had 190 all-purpose yards and two scores, and Florida Atlantic scored 35 unanswered points in a 56-14 win over South Florida on Saturday.

FAU (3-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) had a narrow 21-14 lead at halftime after South Florida scored with 12 seconds left following a 10-play, 76-yard drive.

But the Owls took over in the second half. Wester, who entered No. 1 among AAC members in punt returns and receiving yards per game, scored on a 17-yard catch for a 35-14 lead and he added a 67-yard punt return on their next possession. Wester finished with 10 grabs for 123 yards.

Tony Johnson caught eight passes for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown for FAU. Zeke Moore also had a short touchdown through the air on FAU's first possession of the game.

FAU gained 205 yards on the ground, with two touchdowns from Michael Johnson. Larry McCammon and Kobe Lewis each rushed for 70-plus yards and a touchdown.

Nay’Quan Wright rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for South Florida (3-4, 2-2).

Florida Atlantic has held four of its last five opponents to 20 or less points. The fifth was Illinois, which scored 23.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
Broward County man wins more than $4 million playing Florida lottery scratch-off
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Former CEO of investment firm pleads guilty in $250 million securities scheme
Florida agencies increase security after calls for 'Global Day of Jihad'

Latest News

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
Mertz's 3 TDs, career day rallies UF to 41-39 victory over South Carolina
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis says US should not accept refugees from Gaza
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks for a receiver as Syracuse defensive lineman...
Jordan Travis has hand in 3 TDs in 41-3 win over Syracuse