Fire displaces 2 adults, several pets in Port St. Lucie
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Two adults and several pets were displaced after a fire early Sunday, St. Lucie Fire District said.
First personnel were dispatched at 1:29 a.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Hinchman Street, east of Florida's Turnpike, the agency posted on social media.
One person was taken to a local hospital and Red Cross has been notified.
The cause is under investigation.
