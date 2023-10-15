Fire displaces 2 adults, several pets in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Two adults and several pets were displaced after a fire early Sunday, St. Lucie Fire District said.

First personnel were dispatched at 1:29 a.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Hinchman Street, east of Florida's Turnpike, the agency posted on social media.

One person was taken to a local hospital and Red Cross has been notified.

The cause is under investigation.

