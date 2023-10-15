PBIA voted fourth-best airport in nation by Conde Nest readers

Palm Beach International Airport has been named the fourth best airport in the United States by readers of the travel publication Condé Nast Traveler.

A total of 526,518 individuals voted in the Reader's Choice Awards survey.

The top 10 are: No. 1 Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, No. 2 Indianapolis International Airport, No. 3 Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, No. 4. Palm Beach International Airport, No. 5 Tampa International Airport, No. 6 Hartford Bradley International Airport, No. 7 Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, No. 8 Long Beach Airport, No. 9 Portland (Oregon) International Airport, No. 10 Detroit Metropolitan Airport

This is the third national recognition PBIA has received. PBI was honored by J.D. Power as fourth best among mid-size airport and Travel + Leisure as eighth best.

"We are dedicated to providing a superior, stress-free customer experience, and this honor shows how much travelers really value that commitment," Director of Airports Laura Beebe said.



The publication wrote this about PBIA:

"Palm Beach’s airport is tiny next to busy rival Ft. Lauderdale; even before the pandemic, the annual passenger count was under 7 million. But that’s why it’s beloved by regulars, with some online reviewers even calling it 'quaint.' Fliers like the ease of getting in and out, the lack of lines and crowded gates, and the plentiful food and beverage options, and thanks to expanded service from airlines like Frontier and Breeze Airways, even more travelers will be able to enjoy its abundant charms. For amusement, there’s a putting green beyond security, and even a full-service spa to ease the stress of flying—though, at PBI, you may not need it."

