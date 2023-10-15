Person, dog rescued from stuck elevator in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person and a dog were rescued from a stuck elevator in Jupiter for about two hours Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 11 a.m. PBCFR Units were dispatched to 4500 block of Main Street, near Roger Dean Stadium, for a reported technical rescue, the agency said in an inquiry from WPTV.

Initial arriving units found one person and a dog stuck inside the elevator on the fourth floor.

A Jupiter police officer and elevator tech were already on the scene.

Units couldn’t make entrance into the elevator from the overhead hatch, special ops was called

Special ops gained entrance into the elevator from the upper hatch through the elevator shaft.

The dog and person were removed from the elevator at approximately 1:15 p.m., PBCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Former CEO of investment firm pleads guilty in $250 million securities scheme
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

Latest News

International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to...
Messi's Inter Miami team strikes 2-game deal to play in China in November
PBIA voted fourth-best airport in nation by Conde Nest readers
Fire displaces 2 adults, several pets in Port St. Lucie
Blinken back to Israel this week after meeting with Arab nations