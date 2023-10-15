South Florida Jewish community celebrates 75 years of Israel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some in south Florida’s Jewish community are celebrating 75 years since the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region held a fair celebrating key parts of their culture, including food, education and fundraising for the current conflict in the Middle East. The president of the chapter told WPTV, the event was planned before the recent war broke out in that part of the world.

Bobbi Prager said many people wondered why the celebration fair hadn’t been canceled due to the war. She said throughout history, Jewish people have never hidden from tough situations.

"We don’t hide from antisemitism, we don’t hide from war," she said. "Now more than ever, we need to show our support for Israel and for our fellow Jews. People ask, do you have friends or family in Israel… the answer is yes, I have 7 million members of my family, in Israel."

Israel declared independent on May 14, 1948.

The event was held at the South Civic Center west of Delray Beach.

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern...
Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

With nearly 300,000 members, Hadassah "brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health, according to a news release."

Hadassah operates two hospitals in Jerusalem.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Former CEO of investment firm pleads guilty in $250 million securities scheme
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

Latest News

Person, dog rescued from stuck elevator in Jupiter
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to...
Messi's Inter Miami team strikes 2-game deal to play in China in November
PBIA voted fourth-best airport in nation by Conde Nest readers
Fire displaces 2 adults, several pets in Port St. Lucie