3 taken to hospital after stabbing at South Bay Correctional Facility

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Three people were wounded in a stabbing incident at the South Bay Correctional Facility on Sunday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 2 p.m., PBCFR Units were dispatched to the prison in the 600 block of U.S. Highway 27 for a reported stabbing incident.

Initial arriving units found three individuals with stab wounds.

Two patients were taken to the local trauma center for further treatment by air and one patient was transported by ground to the same center.

The scene was turned over to local law enforcement for further investigation.

In September, two people were injured in a stabbing.

The private prison is operated by GEO Group, Inc. under contract with the Department of Management Services. There are around 2,000 men at the prison.

