Belle Glade shooting victim found lying in road, later dies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man who was shot Sunday evening in Belle Glade has died from his wounds, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Southwest 10th Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he died Monday from his injuries.

Detectives said they investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you can help in the case.

