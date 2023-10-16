Boca Raton-based company laying off 126 employees

A Boca Raton-based company notified the state this month that it is cutting more than 100 jobs.

In a notification dated Oct. 3, vitaCare Prescription Services, Inc. said they are cutting 126 positions, which will take effect by Dec. 2.

The business previously alerted Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity on Aug. 9 that it was experiencing a reduction in its workforce at its headquarters.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, (WARN) an employer with 100 or more employees must provide a 60-day notice in advance of mass layoffs.

VitaCare was acquired by GoodRx in a $150 million deal in 2022, stating on its website that the company works with "patients, health care providers, and pharmacies to help provide easy and convenient access to prescribed therapy."

They are not the only company based in Florida to notify the state of layoffs this month.

Below are some of the other notable companies in the Sunshine State that recently announced upcoming job cuts:

Georgia-Pacific Foley Cellulose in Perry, Florida, a manufacturing company, said they'll be laying off 516 employees

Enhanced Resource Centers, a finance and insurance company based in Jacksonville, announced they will be laying off 164 workers

Formulated Solutions, a manufacturing company in Largo, Florida, said they will be laying off 66 employees

Covanta Energy, LLC, an administrative and support and waste management and remediation services business, in Doral, Florida, said they are cutting 42 positions

Off Lease Only, a used car dealership based in West Palm Beach, closed all of its locations last month after filing for bankruptcy, putting 466 people out of work in Florida.

In total, 195 businesses have notified the state this year through WARN that they will be reducing their workforce. Documents show that 102 businesses notified the state in 2022 of layoffs.

