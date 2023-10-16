Brightline begins offering all-station shared pass starting at $1,199

Brightline unveiled a new all-station shared pass Monday to provide what it calls a "more cost-effective journey between Orlando and Miami."

The pass allows passengers to ride between Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami for a consistent fare.

Starting at $1,199, the pass provides a total of 12 rides and is valid for 90 days. It can also be shared between family and friends.

Brightline touts the pass as a benefit for frequent travelers between South Florida and Orlando.

"The all-station shared pass is designed for guests who plan to travel frequently between South Florida and Orlando and want ultimate flexibility to book trips on demand with consistent fare rates and no unexpected fees or blackout dates," Barbara Drahl, Brightline's senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy, said in a news release. "The pass can be shared to book rides for friends, family and colleagues, putting guests in control to embark on adventures, business meetings and cherished family getaways with ease."

For those looking to get to or from Miami and West Palm Beach and all stops between via train, Brightline also offers a shared pass for the five South Florida stations. The price of that pass starts at $229 for 12 rides within 30 days. A solo pass is also available starting at $399 for 40 rides within 30 days. That pass can't be shared.

