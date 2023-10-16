Brightline begins offering all-station shared pass starting at $1,199

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brightline unveiled a new all-station shared pass Monday to provide what it calls a "more cost-effective journey between Orlando and Miami."

The pass allows passengers to ride between Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami for a consistent fare.

Starting at $1,199, the pass provides a total of 12 rides and is valid for 90 days. It can also be shared between family and friends.

Brightline touts the pass as a benefit for frequent travelers between South Florida and Orlando.

"The all-station shared pass is designed for guests who plan to travel frequently between South Florida and Orlando and want ultimate flexibility to book trips on demand with consistent fare rates and no unexpected fees or blackout dates," Barbara Drahl, Brightline's senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy, said in a news release. "The pass can be shared to book rides for friends, family and colleagues, putting guests in control to embark on adventures, business meetings and cherished family getaways with ease."

For those looking to get to or from Miami and West Palm Beach and all stops between via train, Brightline also offers a shared pass for the five South Florida stations. The price of that pass starts at $229 for 12 rides within 30 days. A solo pass is also available starting at $399 for 40 rides within 30 days. That pass can't be shared.

Click here for a full list of passes and prices.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

Latest News

Woman collecting supplies for soldiers fighting in Israel
Gunman, 25, fires into townhouse in West Palm Beach injuring 2
Belle Glade shooting victim found lying in road, later dies
Student bought stun gun for protection after school, then got expelled