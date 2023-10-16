Fright Nights and Spookyville open this weekend

Fright Nights' four haunted houses will be opened five more nights before closing for the season on Oct. 28.

Organizers said you should arrive early if you'd like to get all the haunts in. This year, you can do three haunts for $30.

Anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts dress as scare actors and frighten T.A. Walker

Anchors Mike and Meghan scare T.A. at Fright Nights

There is a lot of passion that goes into each of the four haunted houses here at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The artists, carpenters, and designers some of whom have been putting this even together for over 20 years.

Photojournalist Wally Lurz behind-the-scenes journey in building Fright Nights

Creators of Fright Nights have worked together in 20 years

If Fright Nights is too horrifying, Spookyvillefor young children opens this weekend at Yesteryear Village, also located at the fairgrounds.

