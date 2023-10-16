Gunman, 25, fires into townhouse in West Palm Beach injuring 2

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A 25-year-old West Palm Beach man is in jail for shooting into a home with five people inside, including two small children, West Palm Beach police said.

The incident happened on Oct. 12 at a townhouse in the 1100 block of 35th Street just after 10 a.m. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert that reported 10 shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people wounded inside the home.

According to police, Queintavious Dan’Quarrius Bean, 25, got into an argument with the 24-year-old mother of their child during a child exchange at the front door of the home. Bean tried to force his way into the home when the 24-year-old shut the door. That is when Bean pointed a pistol at a 28-year-old man, who was also inside the home, and began firing through the window. The 28-year-old ducked out of the way but was shot in the backside.

Shots fired into a window at a townhouse in West Palm Beach on Oct. 12, 2023.
Bean fired numerous shot into the door and windows of the home. Investigators recovered ten 9mm bullet casings from the scene.

The mother of his child was struck in the leg by shrapnel. The woman’s sister, 23, and two children, ages two months and 18 months, were not injured.

The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was treated and released for injuries. The injured woman initially refused medical treatment.

Queintavious Dan’Quarrius Bean, 25, faces attempted murder charges.
Queintavious Dan’Quarrius Bean, 25, faces attempted murder charges.

All of the victims' names are being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

Police arrested Bean later that day in the 800 block of Sixth Street. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center on Oct. 13 and is being held without bond.

He faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and a weapons charge for firing into a building.

