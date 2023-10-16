Kim Ng, first female general manager in MLB, leaving Marlins

FILE - Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng speaks with the news media, Thursday, Jan. 19,...
FILE - Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng speaks with the news media, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Miami. Kim Ng is leaving the Miami Marlins after three seasons as their general manager, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, was in the final year of her contract after being hired in November 2020.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kim Ng is leaving the Miami Marlins after three seasons as general manager, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday.

Ng, 54, became the majors' highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020.

The Marlins exercised their team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Sherman said in a statement, but Ng declined her mutual option.

"Last week, Bruce and I discussed his plan to reshape the Baseball Operations department. In our discussions, it became apparent that we were not completely aligned on what that should look like," Ng told the Athletic on Monday. "I felt it best to step away. I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Marlins family and its fans for my time in South Florida. This year was a great step forward for the organization."

Bruce Sherman, Miami Marlins chairman and principal owner, chats with general manager Kim Ng as...
Bruce Sherman, Miami Marlins chairman and principal owner, chats with general manager Kim Ng as they watch during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Miami.

Ng brought in Marlins manager Skip Schumaker ahead of the 2023 season, and he led Miami to an 84-78 record and its first postseason berth since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. The last full season in which the Marlins made the playoffs was in 2003 when they won the World Series.

Miami lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series earlier this month.

Ng was the fifth GM in the Marlins' history. Sherman said the club will immediately begin its search for new leadership.

"We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," Sherman said.

