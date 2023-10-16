Woman collecting supplies for soldiers fighting in Israel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For many who have loved ones in Israel, it's difficult to be so far away and feel helpless.

WPTV on Monday spoke to one woman who is doing what she can from the U.S. to help soldiers fighting in Israel.

Kim Ruttenberg went to college in South Florida. Her brother is serving in the Israeli military and she's collecting money to buy supplies for him and others on the front lines.

Ruttenberg said she's flying to Israel later this week to bring duffle bags full of supplies for Israeli soldiers like her brother. She said they need things like earplugs, jackets, and socks, but all items must be approved by the military.

Ruttenberg said it's been terrifying to know her brother is fighting overseas, so she's doing what she can to help.

"The last thing we want is a soldier being in danger because he’s uncomfortable and can’t stop thinking about blisters on his ankles or how uncomfortable his underwear is. Or he doesn’t know where he is because he doesn’t have a compass on his watch or whatever. It may be we want to make sure they are able to fully focus on what’s in front of them, and not because they are lacking supplies," Ruttenberg said.

Ruttenberg plans to stay in Israel for two weeks and help with volunteer efforts.

If you'd like to donate, contact Ruttenberg by clicking here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

Latest News

Brightline begins offering all-station shared pass starting at $1,199
Gunman, 25, fires into townhouse in West Palm Beach injuring 2
Belle Glade shooting victim found lying in road, later dies
Student bought stun gun for protection after school, then got expelled