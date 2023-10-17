3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Journey finished her journey by visiting the Alaska’s five national parks in October. (SOURCE: KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A 3-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

What started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado turned into a quest to go to all 63 national parks for the appropriately named Journey Castillo.

Journey’s parents, Eric and Valerie Castillo, took her to the park when she was only a few weeks old. They then decided to set the goal for their daughter to visit all of the national parks by the time she turned 3 years old.

By the time Journey was 2 years old, she had been to 44 National Parks.

Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.
Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)

In August, Journey and her family were back in Duluth, Minnesota to celebrate her third birthday as they made their way to Isle Royale National Park.

As of October 2023, Journey is now officially the youngest person to visit all of the U.S. National Parks.

Alaska was the last state for the family to visit, and Journey finished her journey by visiting the state’s five national parks.

For more information on Journey’s explorations, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

Latest News

Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
4 inmates escape Georgia detention center, sheriff’s office says
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
Former President Donald Trump reacts after a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in...
Trump, campaigning in Iowa, vows to ban Gaza refugees in US if wins second term
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023,...
President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to support ally
U.S. tensions are flaring as war in Israel escalates with evacuations and a looming ground...
Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday amid concern that Israel-Hamas conflict could expand