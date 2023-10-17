Buttigieg visits Palm Beach County to tour Brightline, ride train

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATCH LIVE: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks in Palm Beach County

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Palm Beach County on Tuesday as part of a two-day trip to South Florida.

The Department of Transportation said the focus of the trip is to highlight President Joe Biden's new investments in railways, ports and waterways and airports.

The secretary has a full schedule of events planned during his visit where he is expected to outline projects made possible by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in 2021.

Buttigieg will first deliver remarks on the state of transportation at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.

He will then tour the Brightline rail station in West Palm Beach to see federal investments in Florida rail infrastructure. The secretary will then ride the train to Fort Lauderdale, meeting with Brightline workers and local leaders.

He is expected to speak with Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher.

Buttigieg will then head to Miami on Wednesday where he will meet Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and hold a news conference at PortMiami.

While at the port, the secretary is scheduled to discuss improvements to port infrastructure and upgrading supply chains in an effort to lower shipping costs.

